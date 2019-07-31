Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA).

PARLIAMENT - MPs are set to discuss a request to look into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office once the parliamentary recess period is over, chairman of Parliament's portfolio committee on justice said on Wednesday. In a statement, committee chairman Bulelelani Magwanshe said the request by the DA chief whip John Steenhuisen had been referred to MPs via Speaker Thandi Modise.

"The committee will discuss the request and map out a way forward at the first possible opportunity when it resumes its work after the Parliamentary recess period, provisionally set down for 3 September 2019," said Magwanishe.

"It is only after that the committee would be able to comment further on this matter."

Calls for Mkhwebane to be removed from office had intensified over the past few weeks following several scathing court judgments against her.

In terms of the Constitution, the Public Protector can only be removed from office on the grounds of "misconduct, incapacity or incompetence" or "a finding to that effect by a committee of the National Assembly".

A resolution to this effect must then be adopted in the National Assembly and can only be done via a two thirds majority.

African News Agency (ANA)