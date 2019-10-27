This flows from the judgment of the Constitutional Court in August last year that the decision to suspend former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana without pay for several months by then President Jacob Zuma was wrong.
The court said the suspension should not have exceeded a period of six months. To correct the defect the court ordered Parliament to fix the Judicial Matters Act.
Chairperson of the justice committee Bulelani Magwanishe said the Judicial Matters Amendment Bill would be processed to give effect to the judgment.
He said they must now ensure that the new law is in line with the judgment of the court.