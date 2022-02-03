MPs to grill 10 candidates for inspector-general of intelligence job

Cape Town - MPs are expected to grill 10 candidates who are contesting for the position of inspector-general of intelligence. Parliament is expected to name the chief of the spy watchdog after it has undertaken the whole process.

The joint standing committee on intelligence will on Tuesday and Wednesday interview 10 people vying for the top position of chief of the spy watchdog. The term of office for current Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe is coming to an end next month. He is one of the candidates contesting for the position.

Reverend Frank Chikane is also set to be interviewed by a panel of MPs after he was shortlisted. The other candidates are Imtiaz Fazel, Nyelisani Tshitereke, Smanga Jele, Faith Mosa Makhobotloane and Nomsa Evelyn Dlamini. Jayashree Govender and Mampongoane Petrus Nchabeleng will also face the committee.

The committee said the interviews will be held over two days. Dintwe was appointed to the position in 2017 and his term of office ends in March. The inspector-general of intelligence is appointed for a period of five years.

The intelligence agencies have over the last few years been drawn into political battles in the country. When the ANC tried to appoint its former MP Cecil Burgess as inspector-general of intelligence a few years ago, opposition parties pushed against it. This led to the appointment of the new inspector-general.