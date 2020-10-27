MPs to grill Ramaphosa on graft, Zim trip, GBV and municipalities

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa will face questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday on the state of municipalities, gender-based violence and Covid-19 corruption. The government has in recent days come under fire over corruption and the escalation of GBV cases. Police Minister Bheki Cele said a few weeks ago they had identified 30 areas as hotspots for GBV throughout the country during the lockdown. There was a spike in the reported cases of gender-based violence during the start of the lockdown. Ramaphosa has been asked to clamp down on GBV, with Parliament now processing a number of bills to close the loopholes in the system and tighten bail conditions for people accused of gender-based violence.

Covid-19 corruption has also drawn public criticism after the reports of various state agencies.

Ramaphosa is to be asked on progress made in investigations into the alleged corruption of Covid-19 funds.

The Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Auditor-General are some of the entities that have probed the looting of Covid-19 funds. The Hawks have arrested more than 19 people and has said more arrests were on the way.

The state of municipalities is to come under the spotlight as most municipalities were struggling to survive.

A number of municipalities have failed to get clean audits from the Auditor-General, with irregular expenditure rising to more than R32 billion.

Political Bureau