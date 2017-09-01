Johannesburg - The interviewing of the last 12 candidates to sit on the board of the cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would resume on Friday.

Thirty-six candidates were shortlisted, with one having withdrawn from the process. The term of the interim board ends on September 26. They were appointed after a parliamentary inquiry dissolved the previous non-functioning board following findings of mismanagement, irregular spending, and problems with editorial policies, among others.

A permanent board needs to appointed before the expiry of the term of the interim structure.

Interim board members - Khanyisile Kweyama, her deputy Mathatha Tsedu, Febe Potgieter Gqubule, Krish Naidoo, John Mattison - were included on the list of interviewees and appeared favoured among MPs.

On Thursday, Jack Devnarain, better known as Rajesh Kumar in the South Africa soapie Isidingo, lobbied for the rights of performing artists and said he believed contracts the SABC has with independent producers and performing artists needed to be reviewed.

Devnarain, who is also chairman of the South African Guild of Actors (SAGA), said the SABC could play a major role in advancing performing arts in the country and as well as contributing to the economy.

MPs also interviewed Naidoo who said he would not quit his job as ruling party legal consultant to secure his appointment. He said

Naidoo was part of the previous SABC permanent board for three years and had opposed and publicly spoken out about the appointment of the now disgraced Hlaudi Motsoeneng as well as the broadcaster’s controversial deal with Multichoice.

In October last year, while briefing the very parliamentary portfolio committee on communications who were interviewing him, Naidoo and his colleague Vusi Mavuso announced their resignation from the board, which they felt unfit to hold office.

African News Agency