Cape Town - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was sent packing by a committee of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.
This after NSFAS submitted late documents to the NCOP's education and technology, sports, arts and culture committee, a move that effectively meant many members received documents an hour before the meeting started.
MPs could not hide their unhappiness with the turn of events despite apologies from NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen.
Committee chairperson Mamagase Nchabeleng said the documents were sent to the secretariat on Tuesday night after 8pm.
"We go to know about the documents when we got home," Nchabeleng said.