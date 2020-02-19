MPs unhappy with NSFAS over late documents









National Student Financial Aid Scheme administrator Randall Carolissen. Picture: Brenda Masilela/ANA Cape Town - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was sent packing by a committee of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday. This after NSFAS submitted late documents to the NCOP's education and technology, sports, arts and culture committee, a move that effectively meant many members received documents an hour before the meeting started. MPs could not hide their unhappiness with the turn of events despite apologies from NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen. Committee chairperson Mamagase Nchabeleng said the documents were sent to the secretariat on Tuesday night after 8pm. "We go to know about the documents when we got home," Nchabeleng said.

"You want us to read this within a few hours and apply our minds and then make a determination," he said.

"Part of our responsibility is to do the things the right way. Giving us a few hours to read the documents is not right," Nchabeleng said.

His sentiments were echoed by other committee members. Despite the DA's Delmaine Chesley Christians asking that the meeting continue, her colleagues would hear none of that.

The MPs decided to postpone the meeting for a yet to be determined date.

"We will give you a date after we apply our minds and have read the documents," he said, before asking the NSFAS delegation to leave the meeting.

As the NSFAS delegation walked out, Nchabeleng stated that MPs would discuss deducting travelling and accommodation cost incurred by NSFAS officials for attending the cancelled meeting.

"We are to follow on that," he added.

Political Bureau