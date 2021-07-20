MPs visit unrest affected areas in KZN and Gauteng

Cape Town - Member of the joint committee on defence and police are visiting KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to inspect the aftermath of the violence and looting in the two provinces. Co-chairperson of the defence committee Cyril Xaba said it was an important oversight visit to look at what happened.

The joint committees said they wanted the army and police to maintain the rule of law and ensure stability. Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the committee a week ago that the deployment of the army would secure strategic and key installations. The two committees will visit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday and Gauteng on Wednesday.

The government has deployed thousands of soldiers in all provinces except the Northern Cape. “The visit is thus necessary to ascertain effective implementation of the operation and also to assess the impact of the deployment of the 25 000 members of the SANDF to the two provinces,” said Xaba. Xaba said they would also meet the top brass of the army and police to look at the security plan.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Tina Joemat-Pettersson said they wanted to look at the operational plan of the police to bring stability. “For the portfolio committee on police, the decision to undertake this oversight was primarily to ensure operational effectiveness of the South African Police Service in quelling violence and maintaining calm and respect for the rule of law. Also, we wanted to ensure a seamless co-operation between the SAPS and South African National Defence Force,” she said. [email protected]