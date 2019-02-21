The National Assembly. FILE PHOTO: Chantall Presence/ANA

PARLIAMENT - The majority of South African MPs on Thursday voted in favour of a resolution that the National Assembly be dissolved ahead of the May elections. The move allows President Cyril Ramaphosa to officially proclaim the election date in the government gazette.

Parliament's term of office expires in late May but the fact that elections are due to take place on May 8 requires that a resolution is adopted by the House and confirmed by the president. This allows the elections to take place within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly, in line with the Constitution.

MPs will continue with their work as the Constitution allows them to function until the eve of the elections.

African News Agency (ANA)