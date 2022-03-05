MPs want police to get back 158 guns stolen from Norwood police station

Cape Town - MPs have called on the police to speedily recover the 158 firearms stolen from Norwood police station before they fall into the hands of criminals. It emerged a few weeks ago that the firearms were stolen from the police station leading to a public outcry.

Members of the National Assembly committee on police visited Norwood police station in Joburg on Friday. Chairperson of the committee Tina Joemat-Pettersson said they want action. But more importantly they want the police to speedily recover the 158 guns before criminals use them to commit violent crimes.

“The theft of 158 firearms from the police station is disconcerting, especially in light of the drive to rid the streets of illegal firearms. “The committee highlighted the need for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the perpetrators of the theft to ensure accountability,” said Joemat-Pettersson. Political parties were up in arms when it emerged that 158 guns were stolen from the police station.

This came ahead of Police Minister Bheki Cele releasing the latest crime statistics. The committee called on the Central Firearms Registry (CFR) to resolve its challenges. Two weeks ago the CFR appeared before members of the committee.

“A functional CRF is central to ensuring that the SAPS can manage the firearms regime in the country. “The committee will continue to focus its oversight over the CRF to ensure optimum functionality,” said Joemat-Pettersson. The committee welcomed the changes made by the SAPS when it appointed a new management team to run the Norwood police station.

