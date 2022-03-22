MPs warn against fanning flames of xenophobia

Cape Town - Political parties have spoken out against xenophobia, saying the police must deal with people who violate the law. The ANC, IFP, DA and other parties said the recent incidents of xenophobia could not be tolerated.

Story continues below Advertisment

ANC MP Nomathemba Maseko-Jele, who opened the debate on Human Rights Day in Parliament on Tuesday, said the country must crack down on gender-based violence (GBV), which continues to be a scourge in society. She said the signing of three GBV laws by President Cyril Ramaphosa recently showed that this was an urgent matter and must be prioritised. She called on the police to prioritise GBV cases when they are reported at police stations.

“We appreciate the report that gender-based violence and femicide is a priority crime in the SAPS,” said Maseko-Jele. Angel Khanyile of the DA warned politicians who fanned the flames of xenophobia that the law would catch up with them. She said this could not be tolerated in a country with a progressive constitution. Khanyile said that if the government was effective, Operation Dudula would not be in place.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We want to send a very strong message to politicians who fan the flames of xenophobia that they will be held accountable should the fire get out of hand,” said Khanyile. Narend Singh of the IFP also warned against xenophobia and racism. He said things like Operation Dudula could not be supported.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said the Department of Home Affairs has failed them because it could not manage borders. Yoliswa Yako of the EFF said after many years people still did not have land and access to the economy. “We need the redistribution of land and wealth to the African people,” said Yako.