Representatives of the Office of the Auditor-General appeared before the portfolio committee on public enterprises yesterday, where they expressed deep concern over the ballooning irregular expenditure, which rose from R31billion to R86bn in one year.
They said over the past five years, some SOEs had regressed on their audit outcomes, while others had stagnated.
ANC MP Judith Tshabalala said it was unacceptable that it was “business as usual” with SOEs obtaining bailouts when they failed to table their financial statements.
It emerged that SAA had failed for two consecutive years to table its financial statements, and that it was not the first time this had happened.