MPs welcome Digital Vibes report

Cape Town – The health portfolio committee has welcomed the report of the Special Investigating Unit into Digital Vibes, saying it will ask Parliament to convene a meeting with Health Minister Joe Phaahla soon. Chairperson of the committee Dr Kenneth Jacobs said they back the report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday released the Digital Vibes report after it was first handed to him in June. This followed an investigation into the R150 million given to the communications company. Jacobs said the committee was looking forward to meeting with the Department of Health on the report.

“We welcome the report and the committee is looking forward to its engagements with the Department of Health on the matter. The committee will, among other things, hear the department’s plan of action following the release of the report,” said Jacobs. The committee said Jacobs will write to Phaahla to meet with the department. He said since Parliament was in recess, he will write to House chairperson Cedric Frolick for the meeting to take place.