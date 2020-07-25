MPs welcome new laws dealing with gender-based violence

Cape Town - MPs have welcomed the decision of Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to table three laws to deal with gender-based violence. Parliament has been at odds with the Executive after the latter said it had not delayed the passing of laws dealing with the scourge of GBV in the country. However, Lamola announced that three pieces of legislation will be tabled in the national legislature to fight the scourge. Chairperson of the justice committee Bulelani Magwanishe said they welcome the tabling of the three Bills dealing with GBV and femicide. Magwanishe said the new laws will amend the National Sexual Offenders Register, the Domestic Violence Act and regulate bail conditions for people charged with sexual offences.

The new laws will be introduced in August. The Domestic Violence Bill will allow for the victims of abuse to apply for the protection order online.

Magwanishe said this would help women in abusive relationships.

“Women in abusive situations are not always able to go to the authorities to obtain the help they need, including protection orders. With the growing use of cellular phones and the internet, it means victims of such atrocities can seek help no matter where they are or what time of the day it is,” said Magwanishe.

The announcement of the new laws on GBV and femicide come after Speaker Thandi Modise also told the programming committee on Thursday that Parliament had not been found to be at fault in the tabling of these laws.

This follows a question by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone on whether Modise had written to the Cabinet to ask about these laws.

Modise said she wrote to the Executive and it was found Parliament was not at fault in terms of delaying the processing of these laws.

Political Bureau