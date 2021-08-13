MPs worried about schools becoming soft targets for criminal syndicates

Cape Town - MPs have expressed concern about the extent of the looting and vandalism in Gauteng after their visit to schools on the East Rand. On Friday, members of the select committee on education in the National Council of Provinces and portfolio committee on education in the National Assembly said the situation would not be tolerated.

The schools were attacked during the looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month. This week, MPs were in Gauteng to monitor the situation. Chairperson of the select committee Elleck Nchabeleng said they were worried that schools were becoming targets for criminals dealing in ICT equipment and scrap metal collectors.

“This was revealed by the provincial Department of Education to a delegation of the portfolio committee on basic education and the select committee on education, technology, sports, arts and culture, during oversight visits to schools damaged during last month’s public unrest in the province,” said the joint committees on education. “The committees heard that organised crime syndicates have been targeting schools to steal smart boards, computers, printers and other ICT equipment that is used in teaching and learning. “Scrap-metal collectors also vandalise schools to steal water taps, electrical copper wires, as well as aluminium window and door frames to sell to recyclers.”

The committee also heard that 11 schools were attacked in Gauteng during the violence last month. But other schools had been attacked before the outbreak of the violence. Last week, the Department of Basic Education said the damage to the schools amounted to R138 million. [email protected]