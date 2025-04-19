Mpumalanga Education Department defends R2 million paid for laptops, says MEC is not involved

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has confirmed spending over R2 million on new laptops for 22 of its employees. MEC Catherine Dlamini was not involved in the procurement process, nor did she receive any of the devices." The laptops were purchased in December 2024.

The department admitted in a statement on Saturday that the devices came at a high cost and they were meant for the Department's Education Management Information Systems(EMIS) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teams. Other officials whose operational responsibilities require high-performance computing equipment also benefitted, according to the department. The department clarified that Dlamini was not a recipient of one of the purchases.

“It must be emphasised that the MEC was not involved in the procurement process at any stage, nor did she receive any of the laptops in question. “The fact is by law the MEC is not involved in any procurement processes. To implicate her or her office in this matter is both misleading and unjust and undermines the principles of fair and transparent administration,” the department. During a recent question-and-answer session in the provincial legislature, MEC Dlamini disclosed that she is still using a second-hand laptop issued to her upon joining the department in July 2024.

She noted that the decision to continue using the older device was made in light of the department’s cost considerations, highlighting that the procurement of new laptops would cost approximately R91,482.50 each. According to the department, the high-performance laptops were specifically purchased for the EMIS and ICT teams due to the nature of their work, which involves managing complex and resource-intensive systems essential to the Department's functioning. The team's responsibilities include key tasks such as managing Office 365 accounts, supporting schools, districts, and circuits, troubleshooting network issues, and providing real-time technical support.

Their duties include but are not limited to: resetting user passwords via Active Directory Manager, assisting users with email connectivity issues, rebuilding user accounts, and configuring Multi-Factor. The situation has garnered significant public interest, drawing attention from both citizens and civil society organisations across the country. As a result, AfriForum formally requested clarity from the department regarding the matter. When questioned, Dlamini was unable to specify the laptop brand or the software installed that might justify the unusually high cost. However, she committed to providing a comprehensive written response once all relevant information has been compiled.