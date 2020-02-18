Johannesburg - The Zondo commission has heard how thousands of rands were transferred illegally in a scheme to defraud state-owned water supply company Mhlathuze Water.
A man being identified at the commission as Mr X took the stand for a second day on Tuesday. His identity is being protected as he fears for his life because of the evidence he has decided to disclose at the state capture inquiry. Mr X testified in IsiZulu through an interpreter.
Mr X is the owner of Isibonelo Construction, a Richards Bay-based construction company, which had done work with Mhlathuze Water. Mhlathuze is an SOE that provides water to a few areas in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mr X explained that he was approached by a project manager at Mhlathuze Water, Mboniseni Majola, who asked to use Isibonelo's banking facilities to move funds from Mhlathuze Water.
He told the commission that he was reluctant, but assumed Majola knew better than him so he agreed to assist. The scheme functioned in the following manner; several engineering companies that had contracts with Mhlathuze Water would deposit various amounts into Isibonelo's bank account. Majola had drawn up invoices which falsely claimed that Isibonelo had provided services for these payments.