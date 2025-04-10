MRN demands probe into DA and PA MPs' controversial visit to Israel

The Media Review Network (MRN) has called for an immediate investigation into a controversial visit by members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to Israel. This trip, characterised as a “fact-finding” mission, has raised significant concerns regarding the MPs' adherence to South Africa’s established foreign policy and ethical guidelines.

The trip was revealed on Wednesday when Good Party MP Brett Herron publicly questioned its legitimacy and purpose. According to reports, the delegation met with various Israeli authorities, an act that some critics argue undermines South Africa’s long-standing support for the Palestinian people and its opposition to Israeli apartheid. Mariam Jooma Çarikci, spokesperson for the MRN, condemned the visit, emphasising that it was not sanctioned by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

"This visit is a direct affront to South Africa's commitment to justice for Palestinians," she stated. The MRN has echoed calls from the Good Party for the MPs to disclose crucial details about the trip, including its sponsorship, the individuals they met, and the outcomes of their meetings. Compounding the controversy, the DA has claimed that the trip was taken in the MPs' capacities and not monitored by the party.

However, MRN dismissed this assertion as implausible, especially given that Nicholas Myburgh, a member of Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, was part of the delegation. It said that the PA’s Ashley Saul inadvertently added fuel to the fire with his social media posts, revealing, “We’ve already met a governor; we’re going to meet the president. We’re not meeting the prime minister, but we will meet the president, so keep your fingers crossed.” The organisation said that comments suggest a level of engagement that contradicts the claims of discretion surrounding the trip.

“The timing of this visit raises profound ethical questions. As South Africa has formally accused Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice, engaging with a state under international scrutiny for human rights abuses and war crimes is viewed by many as not just irresponsible but morally indefensible.” The MRN characterised the trip as a betrayal of South Africa’s anti-apartheid legacy and foreign policy. Furthermore, the MRN has called for an investigation into the Israel lobby in South Africa, asserting that local politicians are being manipulated for Zionist agendas.

“Those involved in providing incentives to visit the genocidal state must be prosecuted,” Çarikci insisted, highlighting the need for accountability. The PA defended its members in the growing outcry, insisting that the trip was not a "secret". Meanwhile, DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp told IOL that the journey was arranged and attended by individuals in their private capacity, distancing the party from the implications of the visit.