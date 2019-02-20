Lawrence Mrwebi with his legal representative, advocate Ally Ramawele at the Mokgoro inquiry. Picture. ANA

Pretoria - Suspended Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi is expected to testify on Wednesday at the Mokgoro inquiry on the damning allegations made against him. He is fighting off efforts to deem him unfit to hold office.

Mrwebi has been accused, among other allegations, of protecting former Crime Intelligence boss, Richard Mdluli from prosecution by withdrawing corruption charges he was facing.

Mdluli bought luxurious cars with a loan secured from Atlantis Nissan, the company supplied vehicles for Crime Intelligence.

Advocate Jan Ferreira previously testified that they had prima-facie evidence and were ready to go to trial when Mrwebi withdrew the charges with no valid reason.

"We believed there was a prima facie case against Mdluli and we were concerned he was being protected from prosecution," he said.

Mrwebi's decision to withdraw the case against Mdluli has since been reviewed and set aside. However, to date, the matter has not been reinstated.

Mrwebi together with the suspended Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba, was hauled before the inquiry after damning judgments against them.

They come under fire over their prosecution of former Kwa­Zulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen for racketeering without evidence and dropping corruption charges against Mdluli.

The two have also been implicated in the Bosasa kickback scandal by the company's former COO Angelo Agrizzi,

He alleged that the pair received bribes to prevent criminal investigations into officials at their company.

African News Agency/ANA