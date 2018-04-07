Tshwane - Delegates at the Democratic Alliance's 7th federal congress in Pretoria on Sunday re-elected federal chairman Athol Trollip in the face of stiff competition from Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

Trollip, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, has held the position since 2015. More than 1700 delegates attended the two-day federal congress at the Tshwane Eventrs Centre in Pretoria. The three federal deputy positions went to Mike Waters, Ivan Meyer, and Refilwe Ntsekhe.

Two positions - that of party leader Mmusi Maimane and federal executive chairman James Selfe - were not contested.

African News Agency/ANA