The Democratic Alliance's premier candidate for Gauteng Solly Msimanga on the campaign train with former opposition leader Tony Leon. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga on Monday announced his action plan for his first 100 days in office should the party win the province in the upcoming general election. Msimanga said in terms of fighting corruption, he will institute an inquiry into provincial state capture, establish the Gauteng Scorpions to investigate high-level corruption in the province, establish a Provincial Prosecuting Authority and launch a Ministerial Handbook which would govern the benefits of the Premier, legislature Speaker and MECs so as to cut exorbitant spending on luxury catering, private security, entertainment and advertising.

"In terms of creating employment opportunities and fair access to jobs I will institute the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), launch a voluntary year of civil service for matriculates and create one Investment Promotion Agency," said Msimanga.

"With regards to the Life Esidimeni tragedy, I will ensure that the families of the victims receive the compensation they have long been waiting for. I will also institute legal measures to force former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and senior officials implicated in the tragedy to pay from their own pockets for their role in the tragedy," he said of the tragedy which claimed the lives of over 140 patients.

The former Tshwane mayor said he will also launch an inter-governmental dispute against e-tolls, and prepare a legal argument for a high court case against government over the rationality of renewing the e-toll contract in Gauteng.

"I will adopt a Community Safety Bill that will push the limits of provinces’ constitutional powers over policing. The bill will include a number of mechanisms that will introduce real control and oversight over policing by the provincial government," said Msimanga.

Speaking of the 2016 municipal elections when the DA, in conjunction with coalition partners, managed to gain control of a number of key Metros, he said: "And we have shown that where we govern, we get things done.

"We’re working hard to fix over 20 years of damage done to our cities. We are fighting corruption, creating jobs and improving service delivery every day and we are delivering honest government that puts the people first," said Msimanga.

Gauteng is expected to be one of the most hotly contested provinces as the DA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seek to wrest control from the governing African National Congress (ANC).

African News Agency (ANA)