Mteto Nyati: Dismissing Donald Trump as 'a crazy person' would be costly error for South Africa

Eskom chairperson and former chief executive of MTN, Mteto Nyati has commended the appointment of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as special envoy to Washington, as South Africa intensifies efforts to amend the tumultuous relationship with the United States. IOL reported on Monday that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of Jonas as the Special Envoy to the US, serving as the official representative of the President and the Government of South Africa.

Jonas has also previously served as one of four Presidential Investment Envoys that Ramaphosa appointed in 2018 to facilitate investment into South Africa. On Tuesday, commenting on Jonas's appointment, Nyati told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that "this is the right person for the job", adding that it is always paramount for South Africa to always appoint the best person for any job. Mteto Nyati, chairperson of the Eskom board "Mcebisi is that person. When you look at the challenges that are ahead, these are not simple challenges, such a complex relationship that he has to mend here and you have to balance a number of things. If you are just a political appointee, then you may have a problem, you need to understand the business side of things, so it is a combination of those. That is what he is bringing on the table," said Nyati.

"Also, the way he does things, he is a calm person. I like to say, he has got a good head on his shoulders, and that is the kind of person that you need for this kind of a complex job." Regarding the ongoing diplomatic tiff with the United States, which has resulted in South Africa receiving financial backlash from President Donald Trump, Nyati said being dismissive of the US president is not going to help South Africa. "Many people think Trump is doing this based on misinformation, I think that is wrong analysis. In fact, he probably knows a lot more than most of us here about what is going on here. To analyse that and approach it from this point of misunderstanding, that is a huge mistake," said Nyati.

"To analyse this and think that Trump is a crazy person who has absolutely no clue about what is going on, that is a misunderstanding and we will pay deeply, dearly for making that kind of a mistake. I think Mcebisi is that kind of a person who is going to help us to really sift through all of this thing and come up with appropriate responses to what they are trying to communicate with us." Mcebisi Jonas has been appointed as the country's Special Envoy to the United States of America. Ramaphosa said in the new capacity, Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. Jonas will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with U.S. government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation's interests.