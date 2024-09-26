Mthatha businesses given 14-day deadline to secure legal leases amid eviction orders

In a move to reclaim government properties in Mthatha, the Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has issued a 14-day notice for businesses illegally occupying these premises to apply for legal leases. This initiative is part of Operation Bring Back (OBB), aimed to address the hijacked and unlawfully occupied government properties.

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, emphasised the initiative’s focus, saying, “Our aim is not to shut down legally operating businesses, but we want these businesses, paying rent to criminals who have stolen government properties, to start paying the rent to the rightful owners of these properties.” During a recent visit to various mixed business premises in Mthatha, including offices, driving schools, salons, and a hardware store, Zikalala and MEC Siphokazi Lusithi reassured business owners concerned about potential eviction. They encouraged compliance with legal processes to secure their businesses’ futures.

MEC Lusithi added, “The illegal occupation of government properties both commercial and residential undermines the state’s capacity to generate revenue and maintain our properties. ‘’We have entered into negotiations with these small businesses to regularise their leases, ensuring that they are protected and that government assets are not exploited for personal gain.’’ Currently, 82 properties in the Eastern Cape are undergoing legal proceedings, with 57 eviction orders issued.