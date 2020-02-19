DURBAN - Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu would be meeting with national statistics organisation StatsSA on Sunday regarding funding concerns at the organisation, he said on Wednesday.
The council for the nation's data collector and disseminator said on Tuesday that if a long pleaded for cash injection into the entity was not forthcoming, council would withdraw its endorsement of official statistics and resign.
The council is independent of Stats SA and advises the statistician-general and minister on matters of official statistics.
"The lack of funding for Stats SA is a matter the minister is fully aware of," said Mthembu via an emailed statement.
He said the ministry and statistician-general had been in negotiations with the minister of finance regarding the funding, and the meetings had "borne fruit".