Municipal manager hauled over the coals over voice recordings about employing staff at KZN municipality

The Municipal Manager of the IFP-led Abaqulusi local municipality (Vryheid) in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been asked to explain his comment that the party decides who gets employed in certain positions. Zweli Dhlamini has been given an ultimatum to provide a response to the office of the Mayor led by Khehla Mkhwanazi.

The ultimatum comes after Dhlamini was secretly recorded in a meeting with municipal employees and union representatives. During the meeting, Dhlamini said it's the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) that decides who gets employed in the office of the Speaker and the office of the Mayor. That was after unions queried the decision to employ certain officials (two) in one of these offices.

That was after their positions were advertised, but no interviews were conducted and they were seen already working. The record has since been leaked and Dhlamini confirmed that it was him speaking in the voice note. In a letter seen by IOL, Mkhwanazi wants Dhlamini to explain this, saying the directive came from the IFP which wants to know when it issued that directive.

In a comment to IOL, Dhlamini said his response was ready and said the delay in proving it was because he was concerned that some people were secretly recording their meetings without permission. He insisted that he had not done anything wrong, as the issue of employing people for office bearers is legislated. “This practice is legislated and it’s written down, even the Mayor during his time as a unionist said there was no need to read the entire legislation,” Dhlamini said.

Dhlamini added that last week there was even a council item suggesting that he should be suspended. “I was puzzled by that, as I was wondering how could I be suspended for acting within the law,” he added. The office of the mayor confirmed to IOL that there is an investigation over the matter and said Dhlamini has not been suspended yet.

The office insisted that political parties do not appoint staff, but they only do so for senior managers and that is done through the council. "Political parties do not appoint staff. The only time political parties get involved is through the council when there's an appointment of senior management; like that of Municipal Manager and Directors, otherwise, all other appointments for any other position remain administrative," the office said. [email protected]