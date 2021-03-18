Municipal workers to demand R4 000 salary increase

COSATU affiliate, the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), will demand a R4 000 salary increase for its members in the country’s 257 municipalities and their entities when wage negotiations start later this year.

The union, which has over 160 000 members, announced the move at the end of its four-day national collective bargaining conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.

According to Samwu, the conference has resolved that the union should negotiate a R4 000 across the board salary increase. It said that it was taking into account the local government sector’s huge salary gap that needs to be narrowed to improve workers’ standards of living.

Samwu also said the food basket and public transport keep increasing.

The union will also negotiate a single year agreement in order to be constantly in touch with workers and ensure that the principle of worker control is entrenched.