Municipalities banking on R1.5 billion in claims for funds lost in VBS saga

CAPE TOWN - Municipalities who lost money in the VBS Mutual Bank scam have submitted claims totalling R1.5 billion to the liquidator, according to the South African Reserve Bank, but will have to queue with hundreds of other creditors in the hope of a refund. The loss suffered by municipalities accounts for most of the money that went missing in the so-called “Great Bank Heist” that led to the collapse of VBS in 2018 and the arrest of several of its former executives in recent months. Liquidator Anoosh Rooplal has received claims from 14 municipalities conned into making deposits with VBS, the biggest being R245m from Fetakgomo Greater Tubatse municipality in Limpopo. Greater Giyani municipality submitted the second biggest claim with R161m. Twelve out of the claims are above the R100,000 threshold below which deposits are guaranteed by the Reserve Bank, and in most cases at least tens of millions of rand are involved.

The Reserve Bank said the claims are now subject to the processes of the liquidator.

Rooplal's spokesperson Louise Brugman said the municipalities “have to wait with the other creditors to see how much money we can find”.

Going after the money has seen the sequestration of former VBS chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former chief executive Andile Ramavhunga and his wife, the former financial director of the bank Philip Truter, former treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane and Robert Madzonga, the former chief operations officer of VBS and CEO of Vele Investments.

Madzonga is the only one of the above not to have been arrested and charged with corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering in relation to the scheme that saw R2bn (US$123 million) plundered from the bank, leaving it to sink into insolvency.

Truter was sentenced to an effective seven years after entering into a plea bargain that could be crucial to the case against the others.

Several have, unsuccessfully, turned to the highest courts to oppose sequestration.

At this stage, the National Prosecuting Authority remains tight-lipped on whether it would seek to freeze the assets of any of the accused, given the sequestration order secured by the liquidator.

Brugman said it was not clear, and moreover not the remit of the liquidator, to decide whether the fact that making deposits with a mutual bank was against the rules of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) would have any bearing on the validity of the claims submitted by the municipalities.

The other entities hoping to recover deposits, or portions thereof, of more than R100,000 are 411 retailers, stokvels and burial societies.

Outgoing Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has ventured that the municipalities are unlikely to recover much.

The sequestration proceedings netted luxury vehicles, among other assets, but it is not clear into how much money the assets translate. Brugman said the liquidator was also calling in the bank’s due loans.