This followed concerns raised over the small share of the funds allocated by the Treasury to municipalities against the larger budgets given to national and provincial departments.
For years municipalities have been getting 9% of the total Budget from the National Treasury.
In a written reply to the joint committee on finance recently, the Treasury said municipalities were on a better footing to raise more funds and added that municipalities were getting revenue from water, electricity and refuse removal.
“If all of the revenues collected by each sphere are accounted for and taken into account, then local government’s share of total revenue raised is about 25%,”the Treasury said.