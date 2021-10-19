Murder accused former MEC Mandla Msibi to hear outcome of his bail application today

Cape Town - The magistrate’s court in Mbombela will today deliver judgment on the bail application by former MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi who is facing two murder charges and one of attempted murder. Msibi, 45, was arrested last Monday in relation to a shooting incident in Mpumalanga in August where two people were killed and one was left injured.

He has applied to be released on bail. The premier of the province, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, fired Msibi from his position as MEC of agriculture, land reform and environmental affairs. The ANC in the province also removed him as elections manager and was replaced by former party MP Jabulani Mahlangu.

The ANC integrity commission also wants Msibi to appear before it as he is charged with serious crimes. This is in line with the ANC resolution that members who are charged with corruption and other serious offences must appear before the integrity commission. The party in Mpumalanga had also said Msibi will face disciplinary action for his conduct.

Msibi was a senior figure in the province and his arrest in Mpumalanga last Monday led to calls for the party to act. Acting provincial secretary in Mpumalanga Lindiwe Ntshalintshali called for people to respect the judicial process and not to make pronouncements until the matter is finalised in court. The province has been affected by tensions among party members leading to the disruption of meetings and attacks on other members of the ANC.