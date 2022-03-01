Murder accused former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi’s case transferred to High Court

Johannesburg - The case against the former MEC for Agriculture, Mandla Msibi, and his five co-accused has been transferred to the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela, for trial from 5 to16 September. On Tuesday the state served the defence with the indictment and postponed the matter for trial.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson in Mpumalanga Monica Nyuswa said this was relation to a shooting incident which happened in Nelspruit Cayotes Shisanyama in August 2021. “The accused are each facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Additional charges including possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice are added on the indictment,” Nyuswa. Msibi was suspended from ANC activities ahead of the November local government elections after he was charged with murder.

He was also axed by Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane after the charges were lodged against him. Msibi has protested his innocence and claimed the charges were politically motivated. He said his political opponents wanted to deal with him, but he would prove his innocence. Mpumalanga has been caught in factional battles for the last few years and has not had a provincial conference, since former Premier David Mabuza left in December 2017, when he was elected ANC deputy president at the Nasrec conference.