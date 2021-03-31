Muthambi to take action after naked woman appears on screen during meeting but this isn’t the first time it’s happened

DURBAN – This morning, Twitterville was abuzz after a naked woman emerged on screen during a virtual meeting between the committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs and National House of Traditional Leaders. However, it was not the first time that this happened during one of their meetings. According to Cogta portfolio chairperson, Faith Muthambi, this has happened before. In reprimanding traditional leader, Xolile Ndevu, Muthambi expressed her dismay at the incident. "Inkosi, the person behind you is not properly dressed, we are seeing everything, yhoo! This is very disturbing what we are seeing. And this is not the first time this is happening, every time we see you, we see these unholy pictures. You are on live television," she said.

Muthambi said the woman was not part of the meeting.

"The naked woman was not part of the meeting. She was in the same room where the participant in the meeting was. We regret and condemn the incident in the strongest terms," said Muthambi.

She said she will engage the leadership of the NHTL.

"It is regrettable that this kind of footage, which is embarrassing the committee, happens for the second time in meetings between the committee and the NHTL," she added.

