My wish is to see a united ANC, says Zandile Gumede

Durban – Amid the ongoing ructions within the ANC, one of the party’s senior members says she wishes to see the party united.

Zandile Gumede, a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg and the former mayor of eThekwini municipality, said as party members and leaders, they owe it to the likes of Oliver Tambo (late president of the party) to hand over a united movement to the next generation.

It is contained in Gumede’s birthday message posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday when she celebrated her 60th birthday.

Thanking all those who sent birthday wishes like KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, ANC chief whip Super Zuma, Thobani Zuma (former Msunduzi deputy mayor), former Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane, Musa Nciki, her running mate for the ANC eThekwini region conference, eThekwini exco member, Mpume Sithole, among others, she then turned her attention to ANC politics.

“My wish is to see a united ANC in eThekwini and KwaZulu-Natal.

“We owe it to OR Tambo and others to hand over a united ANC to the next generation,” she wrote.

Furthermore, Gumede said it was still paramount for the ruling party to fight poverty on behalf of the people.

“Importantly, we must ensure that our people are prosperous and completely out of poverty.

“We must never be apologetic about our stance against poverty and inequality that continue to exist, we must ensure that there proper and speedy mechanism towards total liberation,” Gumede added.

Gumede is one of the leaders of the ruling party who is affected by the step aside resolution which compels all leaders accused and indicted to step aside.

However, her supporters are steadfast that she must not go as she was previously allowed by the Sipho Magwaza led Provincial Integrity Commission (PUC) to resume her duties and forcing her to step aside once more would be like prosecuting a person twice for the same offence.

Political Bureau