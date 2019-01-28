Johannesburg, Parktown. 24-01-2019 Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi before the second session for the day got under way. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Angelo Agrizzi says former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni shared confidential NPA documents with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.



Agrizzi told the Zondo commission on Monday that Myeni had met him and Watson at an upmarket Sheraton Hotel, in Pretoria, and showed them a case docket that pertained to the NPA's investigation into Bosasa.





The former Bosasa COO said he couldn't remember the exact date the meeting took place but that he and Watson had R300 000 in cash stuffed in a bag intended for Myeni.





Myeni allegedly told Watson and Agrizzi that she had been having meetings with officials at the NPA and that she was trying to quash the investigation into Bosasa.





Myeni, who has a close relationship with former president Jacob Zuma and heads up his foundation, appeared nervous during the meeting, Agrizzi said.





She insisted that Watson and Agrizzi should not take any images of the docket and not to make copies. She had also slipped out some documents from the docket.





"I asked Gavin Watson and Myeni if I could be excused to study the docket quietly and if I could make notes in my journal. Myeni conceded reluctantly on the basis that I would not make copies or photos. She said that that the docket had been obtained from the NPA. I took the docket to a quiet spot and took a few photos on my cellphone. I was interrupted by Myeni who seemed very nervous. I thought it best to appease her and return the docket to her," she said.





Agrizzi has handed the photo of the docket to the commission. The image of the docket appears to show names of NPA prosecutors.





Agrizzi was quizzed about the photo by the commission's legal representative Advocate Paul Pretorius and confirmed that the carpet in the image matches that of the Sheraton Hotel.





Pretorius confirmed that the commission's legal team had investigated and visited the hotel to confirm the setting of the hotel.





Shortly before the meeting ended, Watson told Myeni that the investigation had to be "shut down immediately" and he asked that she speak to Zuma.





Agrizzi told the commission that Myeni assured Watson that she would "work on it".





* Read more on the #StateCaptureInquiry here





Politics Hub