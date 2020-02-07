Johannesburg - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni is expected to testify that the national carrier’s senior executives had acted in haste to clinch a R1.5 billion deal with Emirates in June 2015.
Myeni is also due to state that these senior officials had acted “against a culture of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in South Africa” to conclude business deals on time.
These were the startling revelations made by her counsel, Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, during the cross- examination of former SAA chief commercial director Sylvain Bosc on Thursday.
Bosc had earlier accused Myeni of being responsible for blocking the Emirates deal in June 2015, allegedly saying she acted on the instructions of former president Jacob Zuma.
He also said Myeni had tried to block a R3.75bn lease agreement with Airbus for five sophisticated aircraft to be used on international flights between Joburg and Dubai.