Pretoria - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni allegedly invoked the name of former president Jacob Zuma whenever she wanted her orders to be executed by senior officials of the national airliner during her six-year tenure.
SAA chief commercial director Sylvain Bosc made these remarks on Thursday when cross-examined by Myeni’s legal counsel Nqabayethu Buthelezi about the veracity of the claims that the former SAA board chairperson said the cancellation of the R1.5 billion deal with Emirates was on instructions from Zuma. Buthelezi said Myeni will testify that she never made such remarks to former SAA CEO Nico Bezuidenhout on June 16, 2015.
According to Buthelezi, his client will testify that she told Bezuidenhout not to sign that particular deal because the board did not vote on it.