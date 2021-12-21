Mzwandile Masina describes Duma Nkosi as a ’catalyst of humility’

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has described Duma Nkosi who also once led the City, as “a cadre, a father to many, a catalyst of humility and astounding leadership.” Nkosi also a former mayor of the City, passed away last Thursday after battling cancer. He will be buried on Friday.

At the time of his death Nkosi who hails from Thokoza, was a member of the National Assembly. Masina said it was hard to come to terms with Nkosi's passing. “He rewrote the pages of history, built a solid foundation in this City and, with that we will forever be indebted to your contributions to not only Ekurhuleni but the country at large,” he said.

Masina also thanked the council for approving the request by the ANC caucus to afford Nkosi a Civic Funeral. “The late member of Parliament and former executive of this city, was an outstanding community developer, a visionary and a symbol of great leadership. He made an immense contribution that laid a solid foundation for service delivery, development and the progressive improvement of the quality of life for the residents of Ekurhuleni.” Masina further said: “He (Nkosi) touched and impacted so many communities, not only within the city but the province and the country at large. It is our considered view that his devotion to humankind and the manner in which he served the people of Ekurhuleni qualifies him as one of the prominent residents of the City of Ekurhuleni”.