Mzwandile Masina describes Duma Nkosi as a ’catalyst of humility’
Share this article:
Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has described Duma Nkosi who also once led the City, as “a cadre, a father to many, a catalyst of humility and astounding leadership.”
Nkosi also a former mayor of the City, passed away last Thursday after battling cancer. He will be buried on Friday.
At the time of his death Nkosi who hails from Thokoza, was a member of the National Assembly.
Masina said it was hard to come to terms with Nkosi's passing.
“He rewrote the pages of history, built a solid foundation in this City and, with that we will forever be indebted to your contributions to not only Ekurhuleni but the country at large,” he said.
Masina also thanked the council for approving the request by the ANC caucus to afford Nkosi a Civic Funeral.
“The late member of Parliament and former executive of this city, was an outstanding community developer, a visionary and a symbol of great leadership. He made an immense contribution that laid a solid foundation for service delivery, development and the progressive improvement of the quality of life for the residents of Ekurhuleni.”
Masina further said: “He (Nkosi) touched and impacted so many communities, not only within the city but the province and the country at large. It is our considered view that his devotion to humankind and the manner in which he served the people of Ekurhuleni qualifies him as one of the prominent residents of the City of Ekurhuleni”.
According to Masina, during his tenure as mayor, Nkosi made a considerable contribution in the establishment of governance structures and systems, “thus propelling the city to effectively pursue the local government mandate as well as building and enhancing a character of a caring municipality.”
“There is no doubt that in his eight esteemed years as the then-mayor he was emphatically on the (road to the) socio-economic upliftment of the residents in general including the commencement of building 20 Customer Care Centres and spearheaded the renaming of the Jan Smuts International Airport to what we now know as OR Tambo International Airport,” Masina said.
“As the ANC caucus and the ANC as an organisation are mourning a trade unionist, a communist, a dedicated cadre of the broader liberation movement, a dear friend, the Chief Commander of Central Thokoza, a humble servant, a father and a revolutionist. To the Nkosi family, condolences to you, Nkosi was always available and willing to help us when in need,” Masina said.
Political Bureau