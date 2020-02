Mzwandile Masina vows to go to jail for Jacob Zuma









Ekurhuleni Metro Mayor Mzwandile Masina has again come to the defence of former president Jacob Zuma. File picture: Themba Hadebe/AP Johannesburg - Ekurhuleni Metro Mayor Mzwandile Masina has reiterated his support for former president Jacob Zuma - now he has offered to go to jail for him. Masina made the pledge on his Twitter account after Zuma's health became a subject of intense debate between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Zuma's legal counsel.

Now that the justice has pronounced itself, I’m ready to go to jail for @PresJGZuma since he is sick and currently receiving medical attention in Cuba and there is no one to blame. History has no blank pages, and indeed does have capacity to repeat itself. — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) February 4, 2020

Tensions escalated after Zuma failed to make a court appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing on corruption charges against him.

The State questioned the authenticity of a medical certificate provided in court - which prompted the court to issue a warrant of Zuma’s arrest which was stayed until May 6.

In Masina's tweet, however, he said “Zuma is sick and currently receiving medical attention in Cuba and there is no one to blame.”

He was adamant that he was ready to go to jail for Zuma.

Gender activist Nomboniso Gasa reacted to Masina’s tweet saying “We know you are all talk, no follow through. You said you would resign if Ramaphosa was elected President, that you’d never serve under him."

We know you are all talk, no follow through @mzwandileMasina. You said you would resign is Ramaphosa was elected President, that you’d never serve under him. https://t.co/uCXIspa7dv — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) February 4, 2020

Gasa’s comments are in reference to a statement Masina made to the media ahead of the ANC national conference in Nasrec in December 2017.

He reportedly said,“I will leave. I can never serve under Cyril. I respect him as my older brother, as a leader. (But) I just don’t believe in this group he belongs to. So, he can lead. I will be out.”

Despite his threat Masina remains mayor of Ekurhuleni, a position he was elected to in August 2016.

Political Bureau