Mzwanele Manyi divorces ATM and joins ‘revolutionary’ EFF

Former ATM head of policy Mzwanele Manyi has announced that he is joining the EFF. Manyi said he would be joining the party as there are many things he agrees with them on, and this includes fighting corruption.

In his resignation letter to the ATM, Manyi said South Africa was on a slippery slope, and this needs to be stopped now. The EFF has proven, over the years, it was fighting for real change. On Friday, Manyi said he was joining as an ordinary card-carrying member of the party.

“South Africa is fast deteriorating into a failed state. It, therefore, needs a shock treatment from an organisation whose posture is revolutionary. “The EFF being the third largest party in South Africa, is well poised to take over from the ANC quicker than any other party. The EFF is the real alternative that everyone has been asking about,” said Manyi. He added that the party was able to hold leaders accountable, and they have proven this in the past.

This is what South Africa needs at the moment. This is the time to fight for real change and clamp down on corruption. Corruption would cause more harm and damage to South Africa.

The EFF has been launching several campaigns in the past few years as part of its commitment for change. Manyi said he was leaving the ATM peacefully. [email protected]