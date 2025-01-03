Mzwanele Manyi rubbishes rumours that Floyd Shivambu will be sacked as MK Party secretary-general

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member, Mzwanele Manyi, has dismissed claims suggesting the removal of it's secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu. "Take it from me. I am fresh from Nkandla," retorted Manyi, following the rumours.

This comes after rumours on social media claimed that the former EFF deputy president might be reshuffled and Duduzane Zuma, the son of party leader Jacob Zuma, endorsed in his place for a short period. The suspicion of Shivambu's unbalanced future in the party came to light earlier this week after Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, failed to wish the secretary a happy birthday. This also sparked speculation on social media.

However, according to Manyi, this was just malicious propaganda with intentions to divide the party. "Shivambu is solid as a rock in the MK Party. Take it from me, I'm fresh from Nkandla," Manyi wrote on X. MKP has seen more than major changes of secretary-generals since its formation, including the removal of Arthur Zwane and the resignation of Sifiso Maseko.

Maseko resigned from the party to assume a new position as chief director in the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH). Shivambu, who had been the party's national organiser after defecting from the EFF in August 2023, occupied the secretary role. Many people saw this change as a significant blow to the EFF, while others were shocked by Maseko and Manyi's departures. Manyi resigned from the EFF after Shivambu.

Shivambu, on the other hand, has steadfastly maintained his position, asserting that joining the MKP was the wisest course of action for him. Meanwhile, at one of the party's media conferences, Zuma mentioned that there would be many expulsions if members did not toe the line.