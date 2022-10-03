N West appoints experts to attract investments to rebuild the province’s ailing economy

Rustenburg – North West Premier Bushy Maape has appointed a panel of experts to help the province get investments and drive the economy to full recovery. The panel would also be responsible to look at the status of the provincial state-owned enterprises and make recommendations to the provincial government on how these institutions could contribute in driving the provincial economy to fully recovery.

“There is a glimmer of hope in what we are trying to achieve… In the past few months, I have been criss-crossing the province speaking to different stakeholders on how we can resuscitate the economy. All of them have made a commitment to work with us in achieving our intended objectives,” Maape said. He believes through infrastructure development, the provincial government would be able to respond to a number of problems confronting the province, but critically to reposition the province as a viable destination for investment. “Through this initiative we will be able to contribute to the province’s GDP and this will in turn create opportunities for upcoming entrepreneurs. Crucially, this will put us in a better position to create jobs for our people so that they can be self-sufficient.”

The panel of experts include professionals from various academic backgrounds, as well as industries and organisations. The panel would also be expected to advise the government on the feasibility of resuscitating old and abandoned projects by turning them into mega projects. This includes exploring and devising strategies in initiating new mega projects through various infrastructural projects.

