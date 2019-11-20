Those suspended on allegations of corruption should not receive their salaries while investigations are underway, Nafcoc spokesman in North West Tshepang Ramosepele says. Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - Corruption is a big scourge for South Africa, and those suspended on such allegations should not receive their salaries while investigations are underway, the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NAFCOC) in North West province said on Wednesday. "Corruption does not only affect service delivery (but also) affects us as business people because if the money have been allocated for say infrastructure, and it does not get used for that it means small businesses that could have benefited now have nothing. The money has gone else where," NAFCOC North West spokesman Tshepang Ramosepele said.

Those suspended on suspicion of graft should stay at home without pay "whether you are a municipal manager or chief financial officer" until investigations were completed, he added.

"You cannot steal from the community, you get suspended and still get paid," said Ramosepele.

"Once investigations are completed and it is proven that you have stolen from the public, we must go after you, we must clean you out, because people will learn that if I commit this crime they will not only suspend me without pay they will come after me beyond suspension. People will stop."