Nafcoc endorses ANC ahead of local government elections

THE National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) has endorsed the ANC ahead of the local government elections. Nafcoc also called on all its members, affiliates and other progressive business formations to support and lobby for the ANC candidates in their wards ahead of the municipal polls.

Nafcoc president Sabelo Macingwane told the latest edition of the governing party’s weekly newsletter ANC Today that in the organisation’s well-considered view the ANC was still the only vehicle to transform the country’s economy and emancipate the majority of black South Africans from the margins of society. “We have looked at all the political parties across the spectrum and we still see the ANC as the only party with the capacity and the wherewithal to bring about the lasting change in our country,” Macingwane said. While Nafcoc is unhappy with the pace of transformation, it believes the ANC can do even better, he said.

“We know that many of our people are still languishing in poverty, and inequality is still very high in South Africa. We know that many of our youth are still unemployed and are not participating in the formal economy,” Macingwane added. He said Nafcoc wanted the ANC-led government must incentivise the youth to start their own businesses and learn vocational skills that would allow them to make a decent living. “Black business needs support and intervention from the government. We urge the ANC to tackle these issues with more vigour and urgency.