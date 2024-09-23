Naledi Pandor appointed as new board chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has announced the appointment of Naledi Pandor as its new chairperson of the Board of Trustees. Pandor takes over Professor Njabulo Ndebele, who has served on the Board for 25 years, including over a decade as chairperson.

According to the foundation’s spokesperson, Tshepang Motsekuoa, Pandor will become only the third person to hold the position since Nelson Mandela established the organisation in 1999, when Professor Jakes Gerwel became the founding incumbent. Ndebele expressed confidence in Pandor's leadership, stating, “Pandor offers the Foundation just what it needs for the next phase of its development”. He reflected on his own retirement, noting, “It is time for me to step away and make way for fresh leadership”.

Furthermore, the board and staff expressed gratitude for Ndebele's dedicated service. Acting Chief Executive, Professor Verne Harris praised him as “a compass to us through good times and bad”. Pandor, a long-serving member of Parliament and former International Relations Minister, highlighted the importance of the Foundation's mission.

“Mobilising Madiba’s legacy becomes more important than ever,” she said. “I believe the Nelson Mandela Foundation is doing critically important work in the social justice space, and I am looking forward to making a meaningful contribution.” Motsekuoa said both Pandor and Ndebele will attend the 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture on September 28, where a ceremonial handover will take place.