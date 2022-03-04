Naledi Pandor calls for peaceful solution in Ukraine

Cape Town - South Africa has stuck to its guns that there must be a solution to the Ukraine conflict by all parties involved. This was the message from International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, saying all parties have to come to the table.

Pandor, who was replying to a written question in Parliament from Mkhuleko Hlengwa of the IFP on Friday, said South Africa has bilateral relations with Russia and Ukraine. She said the country has always been in favour of a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. She added that SA has also been encouraging all sides in various platforms to find a solution and avoid the escalation of the conflict.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the conflict, with thousands injured and over one million crossing the border to Poland, Hungary, Moldova and other countries in Europe to flee the conflict. Pandor said it was in the interest of all countries to find a solution. “South Africa is continuing to encourage all the parties, through quiet diplomacy, within all relevant international mechanisms, such as the United Nations (UN) including Brics, to strengthen all diplomatic efforts to avoid an escalation of tensions, and work towards an inclusive, sustainable and peaceful solution based on cooperation and dialogue.

“In this regard, South Africa encourages all parties to approach dialogue with the spirit of compromise in order to move the process forward without accusing any party, something that will not be helpful in the efforts to resolve the conflict. “South Africa stands by its principled position of peaceful resolution of conflicts. South Africa reiterates the obligation of all the parties to fully implement all of their respective commitments under the Minsk Agreements, which provide the most promising roadmap for the peaceful settlement of the current hostilities, including in eastern Ukraine, and to advance the cause of peace and stability in the broader region. “South Africa cannot be seen to be taking sides in the conflict as this goes against her principle/s. In addition, South Africa has good bilateral relations with both countries. It would, therefore, be unwise to take a different position that could compromise these bilateral relations,” said Pandor.

Political parties in South Africa have been accusing the government of not taking a firm stand on the conflict in Ukraine. But this was denied by Pandor, who said the country wanted the two sides to find a solution to the conflict. [email protected]

