Naledi Pandor to Julius Malema: ‘Show evidence that I benefited from VBS Mutual Bank or apologise publicly’

Former minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor has strongly refuted allegations made by Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who alleged that she had received a bond from now defunct VBS. In a statement, Pandor said Malema’s assertions are baseless.

“Upon returning from an overseas trip this morning, I was informed of a baseless claim made by Mr Julius Malema on SABC last night (Tuesday), alleging that I received a bond for my house from VBS,” she said. “I unequivocally deny ever receiving such a bond and challenge Mr Malema to publicly present the evidence supporting this falsehood. Should he fail to do so, I demand a public apology for not only lying about me but also tarnishing my reputation. “As a leader of a political party represented in Parliament, I am deeply disappointed by Mr Malema’s dishonesty. It is appalling that he would resort to such low tactics in an attempt to damage my good name,” said the veteran diplomat.

Dr Naledi Pandor has slammed Julius Malema for rubbishing her reputation with unfounded claims. File Picture In the interview with SABC, Malema had insisted that many other ANC leaders - other than the under fire Justice Minister Thembi Simelane - had benefited from VBS Mutual Bank. “You are right, you are saying people are being held accountable. When I heard that he (Brian Shivambu) is paying back the money, that is part of being held accountable. Zuma paid back the money, he also paid the VBS, if he did, the bond which he got. “Naledi Pandor was also in the VBS bond or something ... yes, she was there, they are your darlings, you’ll never know their names. You know the names of those you don’t like. To demonstrate there is no principle, many names, a lot of names are there. This is just used to blackmail people,” said Malema in the wide-ranging interview.