Natasha Mazzone on why she deactivated her Twitter account

JOHANNESBURG - DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone on Wednesday shed light on what led her to delete her Twitter account.

After trending for most of the day, the senior leader of the opposition party said she was mourning the death of her father, and that her decision to de-activate the account had nothing to do with her being trolled by social media users.

“I deleted my Twitter account because my father is being buried today (April 21) and I’ve entered a period of sacred mourning,” said Mazzone.

In one of her earlier Tweets, Mazzone insinuated that a degree was meaningless.

“And your degree got you … nothing,” Mazzonne wrote.

Social media users, who included politicians and social and political activists, berated her for the tweets.

One user said: ”Mazzone took EFF leader Julius Malema’s advice when he was recently recorded saying Tweeter streets are rough, if one is weak they should just delete their account.”

Another wrote: “Not only did Mazzone drop out of high school, she also dropped out of Twitter.”

Another user calling himself Tokyo SexwaleSA said: “The Mazzone saga is a reflection of what's happening generally in the country. Whites without qualifications are treated much better and earn far higher than blacks with qualifications. It is not a DA problem, it is a system problem.”

According to a statement released by the DA, Mazzone had, over many years, publicly stated that she never finished her law degree, and that she had never claimed to be an attorney or advocate.

The saga regarding Mazzone’s qualifications comes after Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela allegedly admitted to lying about a tertiary education qualification on his CV.

He has since been suspended by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who maintained that the suspension would be over 14 days pending further investigations over the MEC’s qualification scandal.

Political Bureau