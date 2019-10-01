Johannesburg - Crime intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo has told the Zondo commission that crime intelligence's secret service account funded the purchase of a Mercedes Benz for former police minister Nathi Mthethwa.
Naidoo was testifying for the third day on Tuesday.
He told the commission about a string of vehciles that were purchased for crime intelligence officials. Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli benefited from driving expensive vehciles which were funded by the slush fund. The vehicles ranged from BMW to a Jaguar and Audi.
Naidoo told the commission that the secret service account was also used to purchase a Mercedes Benz for Mthethwa in Durban in 2010. He said Mthethwa only used the vehicle for a few months and asked that it be taken back to crime intelligence because he feared that he was being followed by journalists.
The car was used locked up at crime intelligence offices and eventually taken to Cape Town where it was used by Mdluli.