Nathi Mthethwa used vehicle funded by slush fund, Zondo commission hears









Crime intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo has told the Zondo commission that crime intelligence's secret service account funded the purchase of a Mercedes Benz for former police minister Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Crime intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo has told the Zondo commission that crime intelligence's secret service account funded the purchase of a Mercedes Benz for former police minister Nathi Mthethwa. Naidoo was testifying for the third day on Tuesday. He told the commission about a string of vehciles that were purchased for crime intelligence officials. Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli benefited from driving expensive vehciles which were funded by the slush fund. The vehicles ranged from BMW to a Jaguar and Audi. Naidoo told the commission that the secret service account was also used to purchase a Mercedes Benz for Mthethwa in Durban in 2010. He said Mthethwa only used the vehicle for a few months and asked that it be taken back to crime intelligence because he feared that he was being followed by journalists. The car was used locked up at crime intelligence offices and eventually taken to Cape Town where it was used by Mdluli.

Naidoo earlier told the commission about a group of unskilled agents who were appointed solely because they were related to Mdluli and the financial officer of the secret service account Solly Lazarus.

Mdluli had seven family members who were employed as agents with varying positions.

Naidoo said Lazarus appointed a relative of his who was a former police officer in KwaZulu-Natal and was convicted of corruption. He said an estimated R5 million was spent between 2010 and 2011 on supporting these agents with salaries and benefits. Some earned R50,000 a month.



He said some of the agents would not report for duty and would instead be out shopping at the mall.

"On numerous occasions, they would not be in the office they would be at home or be at the mall shopping. I know this because when I called them they would tell me they are at the mall," he said.

Naidoo will continue with his evidence on Wednesday.