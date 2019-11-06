File picture: Kevin Sutherland/EPA

DURBAN - The National Assembly adopted the Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) amendment bill on Wednesday. The bill will now pass to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for consideration, according to parliament.

Once made an act of law, the bill will require that donations of over R100 000 and those making the donations are revealed by political parties.

The PAIA act was found to be unconstitutional in June last year by the country's apex court. Parliament was ordered to amend PAIA and was given 18 months to "remedy the defects" in the act.

According to the amendment, political parties will have to create and keep records of any donations exceeding R100 000 and reveal by whom the donations were made. Loans and sponsorships would also have to be recorded, among other things. The records have to be made available to the public every quarter and will have to be kept for five years.