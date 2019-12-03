Senior prosecutors Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba were fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: African News Agency (ANA Archives)

Parliament - The majority of MPs have backed the report of the justice committee to axe former senior prosecutors in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

Members of the National Assembly on Tuesday said they support the decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Jiba and Mrwebi in April.

Ramaphosa had then asked Parliament in line with the law to endorse his decision.

During the adoption of the report chairperson of the justice committee Bulelani Magwanishe said Ramaphosa had followed the law in firing the two former senior prosecutors in the NPA.

He said after all due processes the committee had come to the conclusion that Jiba and Mrwebi must not be restored as prosecutors.

The two former senior officials were axed after Ramaphosa appointed the inquiry, led by retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

She released her report in April and made damning findings against the two former senior prosecutors.

Mrwebi was the special director and Jiba, the deputy director of public prosecutions.

Magwanishe said Ramaphosa had applied the law.

Jiba had written to Speaker Thandi Modise a few weeks ago that she was no longer interested in her job and wanted to move on with her life.

Political Bureau