Senior prosecutors Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba were fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: African News Agency (ANA Archives)

Parliament - The majority of MPs have backed the report of the justice committee to axe former senior prosecutors in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi. Members of the National Assembly on Tuesday said they support the decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Jiba and Mrwebi in April.

Ramaphosa had then asked Parliament in line with the law to endorse his decision.

During the adoption of the report chairperson of the justice committee Bulelani Magwanishe said Ramaphosa had followed the law in firing the two former senior prosecutors in the NPA.

He said after all due processes the committee had come to the conclusion that Jiba and Mrwebi must not be restored as prosecutors.