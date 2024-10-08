National Assembly looking to fill vacancy on Judicial Service Commission following Dr John Hlophe's withdrawal

The National Assembly is set to choose a new designate for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) following Dr John Hlophe's withdrawal on Monday. “The Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, has received a formal letter from uMkhonto weSizwe Party withdrawing its nomination of Dr Hlophe as one of the designated members of the National Assembly to serve on the Judicial Service Commission,” confirmed Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo.

Mothapo added that Didiza has also received a subsequent letter from Dr Hlophe, in which he informed her of his decision to resign from the JSC with immediate effect. Didiza acknowledged the correspondence and information Chief Justice Mandisa Maya. Mothapo explained that in accordance with Constitution and the Rules of the National Assembly, the National Assembly is required to designate six persons from among its members to serve on the JSC.

Mothapo said at least three of whom, must be members of opposition parties represented in the Assembly. He said following the vacancy created by Dr Hlophe’s resignation from the JSC, the National Assembly will proceed in terms of its Rules, to initiate the process to designate Dr Hlophe’s replacement in the JSC. “However, given the timing of Dr Hlophe’s resignation; the fact that the October 2024 interviews are already under way; and the process that must be followed, it is not possible to designate a replacement for this round of JSC interviews,” he said.