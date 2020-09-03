National Assembly sends NYDA board candidate list back to parly committee

Cape Town - The seven candidates recommended by a parliamentary committee to serve on the board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will have to wait a while before they know whether their names would be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment. The National Assembly on Thursday decided to send back the report recommending the candidates to the portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities. The decision came after ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina moved that the report be referred for further consideration by the portfolio committee. Although there was no objection to the proposal, Freedom Front Plus asked to be allowed to speak on the item. Grace Borotho, chairperson of the virtual sitting, granted the Freedom Front Plus and other parties leave to do so.

FFPlus MP Tamarin Breedt lashed out at the NYDA, saying it was nothing but an extension of the ANC and its youth wing.

This prompted DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone to raise a point of order saying the parliamentary rules were being abused.

Mazzone said Breedt made a declaration on the substance of the report which was yet to return to the National Assembly.

Majodina echoed the sentiments of her DA counterpart.

Borotho said she was reluctant to allow the declarations but they were allowed in terms of the rules.

She, however, noted the language used by Breedt was on the content of the report that was sent to the portfolio committee.

Freedom Front Plus chief whip Corné Mulder insisted that they continue with the declarations but after consulting the administration, Borotho ruled against further declarations.

The failure to decide on candidates to recommend to Ramaphosa came as no surprise

As National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise last week told the programme committee that she was still looking into the process followed by the committee in the interviewing of the candidates.

Modise had said they received a challenge to the processes of the portfolio committee when it interviewed 29 candidates early last month.

"I still have to get advice on it because i want to be satisfied that, in fact, what the committee did from the start to the finish was correct and cannot be attacked as it is being challenged," she said.

Although there were plenary sittings, the committee's report was not considered after threats of taking parliament to court were made over the NYDA board selection process by a youth formation and the DA Youth also crying foul.

The interim ANC Youth League task team had forwarded a list of the successful candidates for approval to the office of ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte prior to the interviews.

Parliament had advertised the post in December and allowed the public to nominate until January 2.

A total of 680 applications were received and 30 were shortlisted with one being disqualified after not making it for the interviews.

The two committees dealing with youth matters in the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces had held joint interviews and scored the top candidates.

They had then compiled their reports separately for consideration by the two Houses to make recommendations to Ramaphosa.

Among those nominated were daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Thuthukile Zuma, political analyst Lukhona Mnguni, former NYDA board chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni and Avela Mjajubana, a community outreach officer in the office of Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu and former Sasco president.

Others were former Tshwane University SRC president Karabo Mohale, former Young Communist League spokesperson Molaoli Sekake, Paballo Ponoane, who is the volunteer assistant to the ANC Women's League Gauteng secretary.

Political Bureau